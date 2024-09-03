Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan trade hits 91 million USD

3 September 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

In the first half of this year, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to 91 million USD, Azernews reports citing the State Statistics Committee.

This is 14% more compared to the same period last year and is the highest figure for the first six months in at least the last 13 years.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported products worth 77 million USD from Uzbekistan, which is 36.2% more than the previous figure. In the span of six months, Azerbaijan purchased refined copper wire, pipes, and tubes worth 10.7 million USD; knitted fabrics worth 9.45 million USD; car bodies worth 6.5 million USD; engines for land vehicles worth 4 million USD; dried grapes worth 3.6 million USD; television communication receivers worth 3.4 million USD; air conditioners worth 3.4 million USD; ready-made tufted/non-tufted carpets and rugs made of textile materials worth 2.8 million USD; pipe tobacco worth 2.2 million USD; peanuts worth 1.5 million USD; fresh apricots worth 1.4 million USD; paper napkins, towels, tablecloths, and cotton wool worth 1.3 million USD; and poultry eggs worth 1.2 million USD, among others.

In the first half of this year, Azerbaijan exported goods worth 14 million USD to Uzbekistan, which is 40.5% less than the figure for the same period last year. During the reporting period, Azerbaijan supplied 3.25 million USD worth of aluminum alloys, 2 million USD worth of white sugar, 1.2 million USD worth of fresh apples, 1.1 million USD worth of almonds and hazelnuts, 605.5 thousand USD worth of varnishes and paints, 560 thousand USD worth of passenger cars, 520 thousand USD worth of polyethylene, 434 thousand USD worth of crude oil and oil products, 297 thousand USD worth of dried peas, and 268 thousand USD worth of starch, among others.

