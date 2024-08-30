Agriculture Ministry and Baku State University discuss opportunities for cooperation [PHOTOS]

30 August 2024 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

The Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, met with the Rector of Baku State University (BSU), Elchin Babayev, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, they discussed the possibilities of cooperation between the Ministry of Agriculture and Baku State University.

According to the Public Relations and Information Department of the Ministry of Agriculture, Minister Majnun Mammadov provided detailed information to the guests about the main directions of the country's agricultural development strategy, state support for the agricultural sector, the activities of the ministry, and the innovative projects being implemented. It was noted that, as in all sectors of the economy, special attention is given to the development of the agricultural sector and the application of high technologies in this field.

Minister Majnun Mammadov stated that the intensive development of agriculture directly depends on professional personnel. He added that there is an increasing need in Azerbaijan for professional personnel and specialists who are capable of efficiently using modern machinery and technologies that contribute to increased productivity in the agricultural sector. Emphasizing this, Minister Mammadov touched upon the importance of cooperation with Baku State University, which is distinguished by its significant role and reputation in the field of higher education and in the training of highly qualified specialists.

Rector Elchin Babayev, in turn, provided the meeting participants with detailed information about the university's material and technical base, the training of specialists for the labor market, the enhancement of their professional skills, and the scientific research conducted at the university. He noted that one of the main goals is to train highly qualified pedagogical, engineering-technical, and scientific specialists who possess fundamental knowledge and innovative research skills in line with global standards, are competitive in both international and national labor markets, and are educated with a sense of patriotism.

During the meeting, the parties extensively discussed issues of strengthening human resources, scientific research, and production collaboration between the Ministry of Agriculture and Baku State University. Both sides emphasized their confidence that cooperation in the fields of education and scientific research would make a significant contribution to the development of the agricultural sector.

