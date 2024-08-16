Positive balance in Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover decreases

16 August 2024 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

From January to July of this year, Azerbaijan conducted trade transactions with foreign countries totaling $26.892 billion, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

This represents an 11.3% decrease compared to the same period last year.

Exports accounted for $16.099 billion of the foreign trade turnover, while imports totaled $10.793 billion. Over the past year, exports decreased by 22.5%, whereas imports increased by 12.9%.

As a result, a positive trade balance of $5.306 billion was achieved. This is 2.1 times less than the previous year.

---

