Baku to host Climate Action Week for first time

12 August 2024 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku will host Climate Action Week for the first time, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company.

As Azerbaijan prepares to host COP29 in November, Baku is gearing up for its inaugural Climate Action Week, aimed at educating and mobilizing the public ahead of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Initiated by Nigar Arpadarai, COP29's Senior Climate Champion, the Baku Climate Action Week will take place from Monday, September 30 to Friday, October 4.

"During the Baku Climate Action Week, we have planned high-level international conferences as well as local and community-oriented events. The week will be organized in cooperation with the London Climate Action Week, the world's largest city-level public climate event," the information states. "The Baku Climate Action Week, which will occur alongside the busy COP29 Chairmanship schedule, will highlight the extensive efforts made by both the city of Baku and Azerbaijan in combating climate change, as well as promoting international cooperation in support of climate action."

The statement emphasized that the Baku Climate Action Week represents a crucial step in expanding state-level discussions to accelerate climate change measures in Azerbaijan. The week will involve political leaders, business executives, local communities, and youth, serving as an educational and motivational platform to address current climate challenges in Azerbaijan and explore opportunities presented by the "green" transition.

Nigar Arpadarai, COP29 High-Level Climate Champion, expressed pride in hosting the first Baku Climate Action Week. She noted, "Azerbaijan is honored to host COP29 in November, and the COP29 Presidency is committed to the event's success in raising ambitions and driving climate action. We recognize that cities and the private sector play a crucial role in developing climate solutions and supporting international diplomacy. Therefore, we are proud to organize this week."

Mukhtar Babayev, the appointed President of COP29, highlighted the significance of Baku Climate Action Week in Azerbaijan's climate agenda. He stated, "Azerbaijan aims to set an example, and both developed and developing countries must fulfill their roles to enhance COP29 ambitions and stimulate action. As we prepare to welcome the world to COP29 in Baku this November, events like Baku Climate Action Week will bring together leaders, business executives, and communities, providing a platform to address climate challenges and explore green transition opportunities. Baku continues to advance renewable energy technologies, and this initiative aims to raise awareness and mobilize climate action. We hope that Baku Climate Action Week will be a significant step towards COP29 and demonstrate our commitment to mobilizing climate action within society."

Eldar Azizov, head of the Baku City Executive Authority, highlighted the honor of organizing and managing such a significant event in a pivotal year for Baku and Azerbaijan:

"Preparations for November are ongoing, and we are working to ensure the COP29 conference is executed as a world-class event. Baku has a history of hosting global conferences, and the Baku Climate Action Week will continue this tradition. The venues chosen for the Climate Action Week will showcase Baku's rich cultural heritage and narrate the story of our ancient city and transitioning country."

Nick Mabey, founder and chairman of London Climate Action Week, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration between London and Baku Climate Action Weeks. Mabey, who was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his climate change efforts, stated, "Our model in London has inspired similar weeks in cities like Auckland, Sydney, and Dublin. We are proud to support this initiative in Baku."

Malini Mehri, Program Director of Baku Climate Action Week, emphasized the significance of showcasing Baku's beauty and role in the "green" transition. "We are excited to launch the first Baku Climate Action Week with the COP29 high-level climate champion, the COP29 Presidency, and local communities. This event will be a major milestone in our partnership leading up to COP29."

The event will focus on themes including "Energy Transition," "Cities/Urbanized Environments," "Water Security," "Food and Agriculture," "Small and Medium Enterprises," and "Green Skills." The first half of the week will feature contributions from government, scientific, and private sector representatives, while the second half will include art and cultural events. Detailed information and the event program will be available soon at www.bakuclimateactionweek.az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz