US Embassy participates in opening of new Monterrey Park in Lankaran [PHOTO]

4 August 2024 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

The Embassy of the United States of America expressed its pleasure in participating in the opening of the new Monterrey Park in Lankaran, built in partnership with Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the US Embassy in Azerbaijan on X.

"We were thrilled to join the celebration of Lankaran’s new Monterrey Park, a collaborative effort with their sister city of Monterrey, California. Monterrey Park not only offers more recreational opportunities but also strengthens U.S.-Azerbaijan friendship and cooperation. Here’s to more shared celebrations! If you’re in the area, stop by and check it out!"

Exciting News! 🎉 We were thrilled to join the celebration of Lankaran’s new Monterrey Park, a collaborative effort with their sister city of Monterrey, California. Monterrey Park not only offers more recreational opportunities but also strengthens U.S.-Azerbaijan friendship and… pic.twitter.com/Edk0sEaxws — U.S. Embassy Baku (@USEmbassyBaku) August 3, 2024

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz