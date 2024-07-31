COP29 volunteers launch ecological action in Baku to promote green living

31 July 2024 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

On July 30, COP29 volunteers organized an ecological action in central Baku to increase public environmental awareness and educate residents about environmental protection, Azernews reports.

The event, themed "Plant Seeds for a Green Future," aimed to promote ecological sustainability and a green lifestyle, and involved 50 volunteers who engaged local residents in the campaign.

The action began at the "Zira Gülçuluk" complex, where volunteers learned about the complex’s activities and received valuable information on various plants and sustainable gardening practices. Following this informative tour, the volunteers visited several locations, including Huseyin Javid Park, Sahil Garden, Icherisheher, and the COP29 Information Center on the seaside boulevard. They distributed pre-made seed bags to city residents and promoted sustainable gardening habits.

During the campaign, volunteers conducted informative conversations and surveys with residents, addressing questions about their environmental initiatives and providing practical advice on relevant topics.

It is important to note that this action is part of a series of socio-ecological projects carried out by COP29 Volunteers. These projects aim to ensure public participation in climate issues, emphasize the importance of collective environmental action, and raise awareness of existing environmental problems. This event represents a significant step in promoting sustainable living.

