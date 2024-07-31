Azerbaijani Minister addresses 47th CARICOM session

31 July 2024 13:32 (UTC+04:00)

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, President of COP29 Mukhtar Babayev spoke at the 47th meeting of heads of government of the Caribbean Basin Community (CARICOM).

Azernews informs that this was shared on the COP29 account on the "X" social network.

“Small island states are disproportionately affected by climate change. Azerbaijan is trying to put the problems of these countries at the center of the discussions", it was noted in the sharing.

COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev addressed the 47th @CARICOMorg Heads of Government Meeting.

