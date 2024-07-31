Azernews.Az

Wednesday July 31 2024

Azerbaijani Minister addresses 47th CARICOM session

31 July 2024 13:32 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Minister addresses 47th CARICOM session
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, President of COP29 Mukhtar Babayev spoke at the 47th meeting of heads of government of the Caribbean Basin Community (CARICOM).

Azernews informs that this was shared on the COP29 account on the "X" social network.

“Small island states are disproportionately affected by climate change. Azerbaijan is trying to put the problems of these countries at the center of the discussions", it was noted in the sharing.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more