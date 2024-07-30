Global oil prices decline
Oil prices have declined on global markets, Azernews reports.
The price of a barrel of "Brent" oil on the London ICE ("InterContinental Exchange Futures") exchange decreased by $0.43 to $79.35.
The price of one barrel of "Light" oil on the New York NYMEX ("New York Mercantile Exchange") decreased by $0.46 to $75.35.
The recent decrease in oil prices reflects ongoing market fluctuations. While the decline may offer temporary relief for consumers, it underscores the volatility and uncertainties in the global oil market.
