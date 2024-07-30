Azerbaijani Minister discusses preparations for COP29 with Italian ambassador

30 July 2024 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

A meeting took place between Luca Di Gianfrancesco, the Italian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, and Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Azernews reports.

During their discussion, they focused on the preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which Azerbaijan is set to host later this year.

The meeting provided a platform for exchanging views on the ongoing preparation process, addressing logistical considerations, and aligning on key environmental goals and strategies for the conference.

The dialogue underscored the importance of international collaboration in ensuring the success of COP29, which aims to tackle critical global climate issues and advance international climate agreements.

The meeting highlighted the active role of Azerbaijan and its international partners in advancing climate action and fostering meaningful discussions during the conference.

---

