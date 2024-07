Mikail Jabbarov meets with entrepreneurs in Ganja

27 July 2024 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with entrepreneurs operating in Ganja, Azerbaijan's second-largest city, and surrounding districts, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the minister on his offical "X" account.

"Our discussions centered on advancing the non-oil sector, enhancing production, and expanding export opportunities," minister added.

