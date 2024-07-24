Vietnam seeks partnership with Azerbaijan across various sectors

24 July 2024 10:17 (UTC+04:00)

Vietnam wishes to cooperate with Azerbaijan in the fields of technology exchange, education, and business support, Azernews reports, citing a member of the Executive Committee of the Vietnam National Entrepreneurship Association, Trinh Thi Tu Ha, as she said this during a meeting with Azerbaijani and Vietnamese entrepreneurs.

She stated that they will continue to cooperate to develop relations between Vietnam and Azerbaijan and elevate trade activities to a higher level: "The Association also intends to organize joint seminars and business forums with the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency. We also support the creation of the Vietnam-Azerbaijan Business Council and plan to take concrete steps during this visit."

The association official added that, taking advantage of the opportunities created, Vietnamese students primarily come to Azerbaijan to study in the oil sector.

