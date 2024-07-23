PM Asadov leads meeting on winter heat supply preparation

23 July 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

On July 22, a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov discussed preparations for the 2024-2025 autumn-winter season in the field of thermal energy supply, Azernews reports.

The agenda included the readiness of boiler houses and thermal points ensuring heat supply, as well as the improvement and tasks of "Azeristiliktechizat" Open Joint Stock Company's activities in providing heating services, among other issues.

The Cabinet of Ministers reported this information. It was stated that authorized representatives from the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, the Baku City Executive Authority, "Azeristiliktechizat" Open Joint Stock Company, and "Azerigaz" Production Union attended the meeting and delivered reports.

At the end of the meeting, decisions were made regarding the discussed issues. Relevant instructions were given to the appropriate bodies to improve the quality of heating services, ensure the full operational status of heating equipment, prevent interruptions in heat supply, and address other urgent and critical steps.

