Azerbaijan generates household waste landfills in Garabagh

19 July 2024 15:04 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

After the anti-terrorist operation, designated landfill areas have been identified for the disposal of new waste in recently liberated territories, Azernews reports.

Sabit Zeyniyev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of 'Tamiz Sheher' OJSC and member of the environmental working group, made this announcement during the latest meeting held in Aghdam.

Zeyniyev specified that 10 hectares in Aghdara, 20 hectares in Khojaly, and 10 hectares in Khojavand have been allocated for waste disposal sites.

He also mentioned that waste from Khankendi and Shusha will be treated at the landfill in Khojaly.

"The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) has completed decontamination works in the landfills of Khojaly and Khojavand, with similar efforts scheduled to commence in Aghdara soon."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz