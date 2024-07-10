Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan discloses increase in turnover and number of taxpayers

10 July 2024 20:07 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan discloses increase in turnover and number of taxpayers
In the first half of this year, turnover in Azerbaijan through new generation cash registers (NCA) reached 11 billion 377.8 million manats, marking a significant 9.9% increase compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports.

