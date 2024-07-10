Azerbaijan discloses increase in turnover and number of taxpayers

10 July 2024 20:07 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

In the first half of this year, turnover in Azerbaijan through new generation cash registers (NCA) reached 11 billion 377.8 million manats, marking a significant 9.9% increase compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports.

