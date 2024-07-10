Azerbaijan’s strategic importance for China: Key role in Middle Corridor

10 July 2024 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan holds significant strategic importance for China due to its key role in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TNIR), also known as the Middle Corridor, Azernews reports.

This observation was made by Farhad Kasenov, the head of the "A+Analytics" Research Center in Kazakhstan, as he discussed the outcomes of the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana.

Kasenov emphasized that China views Baku as a crucial partner. He explained that it is only natural for the Chinese leadership to support Azerbaijan’s bid for observer status within the SCO, with the potential for full membership in the future. He said:

“Given that China will assume the chairmanship of the SCO next year, the signing of the Joint Declaration on establishing a strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China at this year’s summit is a very positive development. A series of initiatives are planned for both China and Azerbaijan, aimed at strengthening economic ties between the two nations.”

Kasenov described the SCO summit, held on July 3-4 in Astana, as highly productive:

“In recent years, the number of SCO member countries has grown significantly from 5 to 10, with the Republic of Belarus joining the organization. Several important documents were signed at the summit, including two key agreements that will have a substantial impact on global energy security. These agreements are the Development Strategy of the SCO until 2035 and the Development Strategy of SCO Energy Cooperation until 2030.”

Kasenov highlighted that these documents will shape the future direction of the SCO and influence international energy policies.

