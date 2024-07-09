Palace and Garabagh Hotels in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, offer comprehensive services

9 July 2024 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A group of Azerbaijani media representatives visited the recently reopened Palace and Garabagh hotels in Khankendi, following extensive renovations unveiled by President Ilham Aliyev on July 5, Azernews reports.

The Palace Hotel boasts 54 rooms of various types and modern catering facilities, including a restaurant with open and closed terraces accommodating up to 300 guests. Additional dining options such as Shirin Coffee & Bakery, Cafe Park-Fast Food, and Defne restaurants are available. The hotel's recreational offerings include a spa center, sauna, indoor swimming pool, and gym.

The media tour also highlighted the revamped Garabagh Hotel, which underwent comprehensive reconstruction starting in 2023 following Azerbaijan's complete restoration of territorial integrity. Renamed Garabagh Hotel, it has been restored to its original architectural charm, offering various room categories and a restaurant. The hotel is equipped for business meetings and events, with surrounding areas also enhanced as part of the renovations.

