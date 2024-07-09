Free visas offered to COP29 participants for participation

9 July 2024 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan will offer free electronic "COP29 special visa" services to all registered parties attending the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), Azernews reports.

All COP29 participants traveling to Azerbaijan from foreign countries, regardless of their passport's origin, must obtain a visa. The COP29 special visa is a single-entry visa. If a participant plans to leave and re-enter Azerbaijan during COP29, they will need to reapply for the COP29 special visa using their UNFCCC registration number, following the initial process.

Foreign participants' passports must be valid for at least six months beyond their entry date into Azerbaijan for COP29 and pre-session meetings. Once their registration is confirmed via the UNFCCC online system, participants will receive a visa application link through the registration confirmation email. The COP29 special visa will indicate its issuance date and remain valid until November 30 of the current year. Visa holders must enter Azerbaijan before this expiry date.

Azerbaijan will soon launch the COP29 visa application system to facilitate smooth entry for registered participants into the country.

