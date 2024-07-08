Baku Stock Exchange turnover more than doubles

8 July 2024 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

In the period of January-June this year, the total value of contracts concluded on all financial instruments at Baku Stock Exchange CJSC (BSE) amounted to 17,651,527,000 manats, Azernews reports.

