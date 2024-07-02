Azerbaijan to participate in 'Tourism EXPO Japan 2024' in Tokyo

2 July 2024 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan is set to participate in "Tourism EXPO Japan 2024" (TEJ) in Tokyo, Japan's capital. The State Tourism Agency has begun preparations for the event, which will run from September 26-29, Azernews reports.

"Tourism EXPO Japan" is Japan's largest travel exhibition, organized collaboratively by the Japan Travel and Tourism Association (JTTA), the Association of Travel Agencies (JATA), and the National Tourism Organization (JNTO).

The exhibition showcases a wide range of tourism-related products and services, including destinations, attractions, accommodations, travel technology, and cultural experiences. It attracts exhibitors from various countries eager to tap into Japan's tourism market and establish business connections with Japanese travel agencies, tour operators, and potential travelers.

