Azerbaijan discusses cooperation priorities with Italian companies

2 July 2024 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, currently visiting Italy, met with Alessandro Bresciani, Senior Vice President for Climate Technology Solutions at Baker Hughes, Azernews reports citing the ministry.

The meeting focused on strengthening the energy technology company's involvement in the energy transition and enhancing cooperation with Azerbaijan to increase productivity and efficiency through new technologies. Discussions also included sustainable energy solutions and collaboration towards decarbonization efforts. Additionally, there was an exchange of views on advancing the energy transition through COP29 and cooperation with Baker Hughes in this regard.

During another meeting with Alessandra Pasini, Co-Founder and CEO of Zhero Europe, discussions centered on potential cooperation concerning electric natural gas (e-NG) derived from green hydrogen. They explored the role of these "green molecules" in achieving net-zero emissions, particularly in large-scale renewable energy projects linking Europe with Africa. Zhero expressed interest in collaborating with Azerbaijan on electric natural gas within the framework of projects like the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe and Central Asia-Azerbaijan-Europe green energy corridors, as well as hydrogen production-export plans.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz