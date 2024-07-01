Azerbaijan to participate North-South forum

1 July 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Azerbaijan will participate in the 1st "North-South" Transport, Trade and Export Forum to be held in Aktau, Kazakhstan on July 19-20, Azernews reports.

"The forum will be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Jumangarin. The event will be organized by the Ministry of Transport," the information stated.

In addition to Azerbaijan, representatives of state bodies, business circles, railway administrations, manufacturers, exporters, transport and logistics companies, and individual companies from Armenia, Afghanistan, Belarus, India, Iran, Oman, Pakistan, Russia, Syria, Turkmenistan, and the UAE will participate in the event. At the forum, discussions will be held on the current issues of the development of railways, highways, and ports, with special attention being paid to increasing the export potential of agricultural products, with the participation of the main participants of the "North-South" international transport corridor.

