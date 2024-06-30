Azerbaijan, Montenegro discuss prospects of cooperation

30 June 2024 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev has met with his Montenegrin Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare Naida Nišić on the sidelines of the 3rd meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Montenegro, Azernews reports.

In his speech, co-chairman of the commission from the Azerbaijani side Sahil Babayev hailed the constantly expanding relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro.

He emphasized the high-level reciprocal visits and continuous political dialogue create the basis for the further development of bilateral relations.

Speaking about the bilateral relations in the social sphere, Sahil Babayev stressed the importance of the document signed last year between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare of Montenegro on cooperation in expanding this partnership.

Naida Nišić expressed her country's keenness to deepen bilateral relations, actively share experience and information and continue efforts in this field.

The parties also discussed the opportunities for enhancing cooperation in other areas of mutual interest.

