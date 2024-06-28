Panel discussions continue at "Green World Solidarity" International Forum

28 June 2024 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

The international forum "Green World Solidarity: Waste to Value for a Sustainable Future" is currently underway, featuring panel discussions on the following topics, Azernews reports.

- "Towards Zero Waste: Solving Waste Pollution through Innovation, Policy, and Public Awareness"

- "Innovation in Waste Management"

- "Engaging the Population and Youth in Sustainable Waste Management Practices"

The forum, spanning two days, aims to conclude with the adoption of the "Zero Waste: Baku Initiative" document, outlining strategic measures to enhance waste management practices and promote sustainability.

It should be noted that the event is attended by officials from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, UN representatives and delegates from various international organisations and foreign countries.

