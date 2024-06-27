Azerbaijan participates in 8th China-Eurasia Exhibition

27 June 2024 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The 8th China-Eurasia Exhibition is currently underway in Urumqi, the capital of China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Azernews reports.

A dedicated "Made in Azerbaijan" pavilion has been established at the exhibition through the joint efforts of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in China and the Trade Representative Office. The pavilion showcases products from six Azerbaijani companies, featuring approximately 40 items, primarily in the food and beverage sector, which are already available in the Chinese market. Visitors to the pavilion can explore information about Azerbaijan's investment climate and its transport-transit potential.

A special section provides detailed insights into incentives and tax benefits available to investors in the Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions.

Since its inception in 2011, the China-Eurasia exhibition has attracted participation from around 50 countries, with over 20 countries presenting their products at single-country stands. The exhibition, which commenced on June 26 and spans five days, includes negotiations with local companies aimed at importing Azerbaijani products.

