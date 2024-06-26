Ministry: Water level monitored in rivers

26 June 2024 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

According to the information of the National Hydrometeorology Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources as of June 26 at 11:00 a.m., the water level in Karachay flowing through the Greater Caucasus rose by 13 cm, Katekhchay 12 cm, Zeyamchay flowing through the Lesser Caucasus was 27 cm, Esrikchay came up to 8 cm, in and in Shamkirchay water lever increased by 4 cm, Azernews reports.

Asif Verdiyev, director of the Hydrology Center of the National Hydrometeorology Service, told local media that on June 26, around 8:00-8:30 a.m., there was a flood from the Kurmukchay flowing through the territory of Gakh district, the Demiraparanchay flowing through the territory of Gabala district, and the Kishchay flowing through the territory of Sheki district. has passed and is currently ongoing.

According to Asif Verdiyev, the water level in rivers is regularly monitored through automatic stations.

---

