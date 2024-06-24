CBA discusses Country Partnership Framework with WB

24 June 2024 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Taleh Kazimov, met with a delegation led by Roland Price, Regional Director of the World Bank (WB) for the South Caucasus, Azernews reports citing CBA.

During the meeting, they discussed prospective projects and initiatives being implemented in our country within the framework of cooperation with the World Bank.

Important issues on the agenda included the preparation process for the new Country Partnership Framework, which is expected to positively contribute to the reforms being implemented by the World Bank in Azerbaijan.

The meeting underscores the importance of international cooperation and partnership in supporting Azerbaijan's economic development and achieving sustainable growth.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) plays a crucial role in maintaining financial stability and overseeing monetary policy in the country. Its initiatives are aimed at promoting sustainable economic growth, reducing inflation, and ensuring the stability of the national currency, the Azerbaijani manat.

The World Bank (WB) is a global financial institution that provides loans and grants to the governments of developing countries for development projects. In Azerbaijan, the World Bank has been involved in various projects and initiatives to support economic diversification, infrastructure development, social services improvement, and reforms in governance and public administration.

