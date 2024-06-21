Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia hold trilateral meeting to enhance international road cargo transportation

21 June 2024 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

A trilateral meeting among representatives from Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia focused on international cargo transportation via road was recently convened, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

Participants included stakeholders from the road transport sector, customs services, international freight carriers associations, and heads of transport companies.

Delegations visited key border crossing points: Astara and Khanoba in Azerbaijan, Astara in Iran, and Tagirkand in Russia. They observed vehicle border crossing processes, customs inspections, and document clearance procedures.

Azerbaijan has developed robust infrastructure capable of accommodating various traffic flows under current conditions. Discussions during a subsequent meeting in Darbend centered on checkpoint inspections, strategies to reduce vehicle waiting times, and increasing the market share of carriers from Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia in international road transport.

The meeting also explored the potential and future prospects of the North-South International Transport Corridor. Participants emphasised the need for enhanced cooperation to fully leverage the transit potential of Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia and advance the development of the corridor.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz