Former ambassador highlights need to address Middle Corridor's specific shortcomings

To enhance the efficiency of the Middle Corridor, it's imperative to address its specific challenges.

James Sharp, former British Ambassador to Azerbaijan and a Board Member of the Caspian Policy Centre, highlighted this during his address at the 2nd Caspian Region Connectivity Conference in London, Azernews reports, citing the Caspian Policy Centre.

"If we aim to streamline transit times along the Middle Corridor, we must scrutinise key connecting components such as port infrastructure and customs regulations, with a focus on addressing deficiencies in Caspian ports," he emphasised.

Sharp underscored that this approach extends beyond addressing challenges; it's about seizing opportunities. "We're discussing the potential for significant benefits, empowering countries to independently advance regional connectivity, facilitating intra-regional and global connections," he added.

The Middle Corridor serves as a vital link between China and EU nations through container and railway freight networks spanning Central Asia, the Caucasus, Turkiye and Eastern Europe.

This multilateral, multimodal transport infrastructure interconnects ferry terminals in the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea with railway systems in China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.

Facilitating a surge in cargo flow from China to Turkiye and European destinations and vice versa, the Middle Corridor plays a pivotal role.

Trains traversing this corridor transport goods from China to Europe within an average of 20-25 days, marking a significant advantage of this transport route.

