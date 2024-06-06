Construction commences on 7 highways in liberated zones

6 June 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A comprehensive report meeting was convened at the State Agency of Azerbaijan Highways to review the progress achieved thus far in the current year and outline forthcoming tasks, Azernews reports.

Kamran Azizov, Head of the Main Department of Motorway Operation and Repair, presented details from the Action Plan for the implementation of the "I State Program on the Great Return to the Occupied Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan" by the State Agency of Azerbaijan Motorways for the period of 2022-2026. He highlighted plans for 20 highway projects and the construction of an International Airport in the Lachin district. Azizov emphasized that groundwork such as drilling, blasting, and earthworks are slated for the airport construction, with completion of 7 projects already achieved and others scheduled for completion by 2026.

Underlining the swift action taken in the areas liberated by the Azerbaijani Army on September 19, Azizov noted the commencement of construction work on 7 highways. He further mentioned the initiation of street and road design and reconstruction in liberated urban areas in accordance with the directives of the country's leadership.

The meeting also addressed the continuation of 10 inter-village highway projects totaling 263.1 km in length, connecting 68 settlements accommodating a combined population of 70.5 thousand people, in line with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Additionally, ongoing construction and repair efforts in Baku were emphasized to enhance citizen mobility and alleviate traffic congestion, aligning with presidential directives.

