North Korea preparing to launch another military intelligence satellite

27 May 2024 19:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

North Korea has informed Japan that it will launch a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit between May 27 and June 3, Azernews reports.

The points where the remnants of the rocket that will lift the satellite into orbit are likely to fall are outside Japan's exclusive economic zone at sea. The authorities have informed about this ship.

A special group of the Japanese Government is currently analyzing the data. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed various departments to be prepared for any situation.

It should be noted that on November 21 last year, the DPRK successfully launched the Mulligan-1 reconnaissance satellite into orbit using the Cholima-1 launch vehicle. Pyongyang said its reconnaissance satellite photographed the White House, the Pentagon and the U.S. Navy base, as well as important facilities in South Korea.

