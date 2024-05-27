Finance Minister advocates state budget revisions for national initiatives

27 May 2024 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Finance Minister Samir Sharifov highlighted the need for revisions to the state budget to accommodate various crucial initiatives, including the implementation of measures outlined in the "State Program for the Great Return," bolstering defense capabilities and national security, launching new infrastructure projects, and providing additional financial support for international activities and events, alongside essential capital acquisitions, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.