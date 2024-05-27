Education in Green Growth Agenda kicks off in Baku

27 May 2024 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

A conference titled "Education in the Green Growth Agenda" is currently underway as part of the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World," Azernews reports.

The event is jointly organized by the Ministry of Science and Education and the State Agency for Vocational Education. Minister of Science and Education, Emin Amrullayev, alongside other state officials and MPs, is actively participating in the conference.

The Azerbaijani national education system should embrace innovations, Emin Amrullayev said during the conference. He emphasized the significance of Azerbaijan's transition to green energy and the hosting of COP29.

"As it induces distinct behavioral shifts in both economic and daily activities, I believe we can address this through education. The foremost requirement is an educated citizen's perspective on the matter. Secondly, it involves skills, which are also intertwined with education. The lack of proficiency is associated with skills, evident in vocational as well as higher education. The third aspect, however, pertains more to science and innovation," he added.

Addressing the attendees, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Vladanka Andreeva, highlighted Azerbaijan's commendable preparations for COP29, emphasizing the country's commitment to a sustainable "green" economy.

Andreeva stressed the importance of integrating climate-related knowledge and skills into education from an early age. Additionally, she advocated for the enhancement of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, particularly aiming to involve young girls in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) disciplines. Expressing openness to collaboration, she emphasized the need for strengthened cooperation in the education sector.

Furthermore, Andreeva reiterated Azerbaijan's high-level readiness for COP29, noting significant progress across essential pillars of preparation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz