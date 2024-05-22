Azernews.Az

Wednesday May 22 2024

CBA reports financial overview

22 May 2024 12:33 (UTC+04:00)
Ulviyya Shahin
In 2023, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) earned a profit of 914 million manat from foreign exchange operations. This is 4.5 times less compared to 2022.

