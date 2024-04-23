Azerbaijan, EBRD mull adoption of financing mechanisms to address challenges related to COP29

23 April 2024 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

The meeting between Alkis Vryenios Drakinos, Regional Director of the Caucasus for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, discussed robust support for the green economy, including the adoption of financing mechanisms to address challenges related to COP29.

According to Azernews, Minister Jabbarov noted this on his X social account.

The sides also discussed other agenda items concerning Azerbaijan-EBRD cooperation, such as the preliminary project outline of the EBRD Country Strategy for Azerbaijan for 2024–2029, climate change, and future prospects for jointly implemented projects during the meeting.

