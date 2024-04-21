Connection of electricity grids of Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia to start soon

21 April 2024 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Work on the project to connect the electricity grids of Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia is nearing completion and will soon enter the implementation stage, Azernews reports, citing the director of the International Center under the Ministry of Energy of Iran, Mujtaba Akbari.

He noted that within the framework of this project, such an opportunity will arise that Iran will import electricity when it needs it and export electricity when electricity consumption is low.

An Iranian official said that discussions on electricity exchange between Iran and Turkiye have started and full information will be announced within the next 2 months.

It is worth noting that work is being done on the project of creating a North-South energy corridor between Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia. The goal is to synchronize the power grids of the three countries. Necessary design works related to this project were carried out by "Monenko" Company of Iran.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz