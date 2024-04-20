Azernews.Az

Saturday April 20 2024

Azerbaijan and UN discuss green energy transition within COP29 [PHOTOS]

20 April 2024 11:45 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan and UN discuss green energy transition within COP29 [PHOTOS]
Fatime Letifova
Fatime Letifova
Read more

Azerbaijan’s energy minister, Parviz Shahbazov, met with the President of the UN General Assembly, Dennis Francis, in New York, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Energy Minister on his official "X" account.

"We had fruitful discussions on developing Azerbaijan-UN relations on different platforms, implementing the SDGs, Green Energy Transition and cooperation in fight against Climate Change within COP29," minister added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Azerbaijan and UN discuss green energy transition within COP29 [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan and UN discuss green energy transition within COP29 [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan and UN discuss green energy transition within COP29 [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Latest See more