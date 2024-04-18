Motorcycles, electric bicycles imported to Azerbaijan to be subject to customs duty

18 April 2024 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Motorcycles with internal combustion engines and bicycles with electric engines imported to Azerbaijan will be subject to customs duty from May 17, according to a decree signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Azernews reports.

By the decision, the goods nomenclature of the foreign economic activity of Azerbaijan, the rates of import customs duties, and the rates of export customs duties were changed.

According to the decision, the import customs duty is set at 15% for motorcycles (the maximum speed determined by its construction (or technical indicators) is more than 50 km per hour and others) with piston internal combustion engines with the working volume of the engine cylinders not exceeding 50 cm3.

Electric bicycles with a maximum speed of more than 50 km per hour determined by their construction (or technical specifications) and others will be subject to 15% customs duty.

