Azerbaijan attends 14th Assembly of International Renewable Energy Agency [PHOTOS]

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) started its 14th Assembly on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, Azernews reports.

The Assembly is held under the theme “Outcome of COP28: Infrastructure, Policies, and Skills for Tripling Renewables and Accelerating the Energy Transition” the 2024.

14th IRENA Assembly President and Rwanda’s Minister of Infrastructure Jimmy Gasore, Secretary of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy of India Bhupinder Bhalla, on behalf of President of the 13th IRENA Assembly, Minister of New and Renewable Energy of India Raj Kumar Singh, as well as IRENA-Director General Francesco La Camera, made opening remarks. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis also addressed the participants via video link.

Azerbaijan also attended the 14th Assembly of International Renewable Energy Agency. Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister, represents the country in the Assembly.

Within the framework of the 14th session of the Assembly Parviz Shahbazov met with the Agency's Director General Francesco La Camera. The meeting covered projects implemented in Azerbaijan in the sector of renewable energy sources, as well as the parties' cooperation through various initiatives and forums.

The sides discussed issues related to Azerbaijan's IRENA Investment Forum for Central Asia, which was held in conjunction with the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), as well as the presentation of a report on the initiative of renewable energy roadmaps for Eastern Partnership countries. During the conversation, perspectives on other areas of cooperation were also shared.

Note that the Assembly brings together more than 1,300 participants from 144 countries, including Ministers, industry leaders, and CEOs to chart a strategic way forward across countries, regions, and the world, in light of the findings of the first Global Stocktake at COP28.

Recall that Azerbaijan successfully participated in the COP28 held in Abu Dhabi last year. Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, will host the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) for the first time in the region from November 11–22, 2024. The decision was made at the plenary session of COP28 on December 11.

Azerbaijan will take the opportunity to bring heads of state and governments, civil society organisations, business, and international institutions together in the South Caucasus to discuss climate change, measures to accelerate the implementation of the Paris Agreement, and focus on long-term climate strategies and goals.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 and increase this target by 40 percent by 2050. Fulfilling the commitments under the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and actively working in this regard are priority issues for the government of Azerbaijan.

The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been held annually since 1995. The event aims to assess the progress made in combating climate change around the world.

