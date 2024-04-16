Azerbaijan to hold International Real Estate and Investment Summit

16 April 2024 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

The International Real Estate and Investment Summit will be held on June 1 at "The Ritz Carlton Baku" under the organization of "Between" and "Facemark" companies, Azernews reports.

Through the event, there will be an exchange of information and experience in local and international fields.

The purpose of the event, which will be held with the concept message " Investment towards the future " , is to inform Azerbaijani investors about how they can effectively use real estate and other investment opportunities in the markets of Turkiye and the European Union.

With professional moderators and speakers with experience in management, banking, insurance, education and retail (Amazon), the summit will provide a convenient platform for both beginners and experienced investors, and show how to make the most of real estate investment opportunities in Europe and Turkiye. They will explain how to get more income by investing.

The International Real Estate and Investment Summit will help strengthen the position of Azerbaijani investors in the international investment environment by expanding cooperation and networking opportunities. The event will provide each participant with valuable knowledge, new perspectives and the necessary tools for long-term success.

