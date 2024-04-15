Azerbaijan to launch COP29 website this week

15 April 2024 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

The COP29 website - https://cop29.az/ will be launched this week, Narmin Jarchalova, Chairwoman of the Board of the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company and Chief Operations Officer for COP29 Azerbaijan, said this at the first press conference of COP29 Presidency, Azernews reports.

She noted that getting the latest updates about the conference from the site will be possible.

Jarchalova, said during the first press conference of the COP29 presidency that Azerbaijan has previously hosted various international events.

"However, in terms of the number of participants and the scale, COP29 will become the largest event hosted by Azerbaijan. The Baku Olympic Stadium has been chosen as the venue for the event.

This decision was made in consultation with the UN and based on the experience of previous COP events. So far, during large-scale events held in this space, the efficient use and sustainability of the infrastructure have been fully ensured," she said.

The official also mentioned that the territory plan is being developed in coordination with the UN team to ensure that the Blue and Green Zones, which will be organised during COP29, are compactly located within the stadium area and minimise potential negative impacts on the environment.

"To organise all plenary sessions of the conference in one space around the stadium, additional structures will be installed. All accommodation options will soon be available on a unified international platform," she added.

The event's Youth Climate Champion for Azerbaijan, Leyla Hasanova, noted during the first press conference of the COP29 presidency that youth-related activities occupy an important place at the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

She emphasised the broadening of youth development and exchange initiatives, along with measures to enhance their engagement in global affairs.

"Youth must unite as climate change poses a threat to us all. Unfortunately, the younger generation will inherit the consequences of climate change," she added.

