Georgian investment in Azerbaijan increases

11 April 2024 16:04 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

In 2023, Georgia's direct investment in Azerbaijan's economy was equal to $39M 648 thousand.

Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan that this is 56.7% or $14M 349 thousand more than in 2022.

It should be noted that in 2022, Georgia's investment in Azerbaijan's economy amounted to $25M 299 thousand dollars. In the reporting year, the country that invested the most in Azerbaijan was the United Kingdom ($1B 857 million 64 thousand).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz