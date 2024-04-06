Baku Marathon 2024 to be held in exclusive partnership with Azercell Telecom

6 April 2024 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

"Baku Marathon - 2024" will take place on May 5th, at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and with the exclusive partnership of “Azercell Telecom” LLC.

One of the significant events in our country's sports calendar, the "Baku Marathon," will bring together thousands of sports enthusiasts.

Marathon participants from both Azerbaijan and different countries around the world will compete in the 21-kilometer race along the circular route from the State Flag Square, striving to "Win the Wind."

To participate in the race, individuals can apply at the designated points set up at Ganjlik Mall, 28 Mall, and Deniz Mall, or register online at www.marathon.az. Registration is free for students. The deadline for registration is April 25th.

It should be noted that “Azercell Telecom” LLC has been the main sponsor of the "Baku Marathon" since the year of 2017. This year, in line with the tradition, Azercell’s management team together with employees and corporate subscribers will also participate in the marathon.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz