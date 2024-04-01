PASHA Capital to implement placements of bonds worth $35 million

1 April 2024 11:53 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

PASHA Capital Investment Company JSC will place undocumented, named, interest-bearing, unsecured bonds of "Kapital Bank" CJSC on the Baku Stock Exchange, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that each offered bond has a nominal value of $100, with a total volume of $35,000,000 and a maturity period of 7 years. These bonds, which can be acquired through PASHA Capital Investment Company, offer investors an annual return of 7%. Payment of coupon interest will be made within the next 3 business days following the completion of every 90 calendar days. The bonds will be placed on the Baku Stock Exchange through a subscription procedure, with the start date of the subscription period to be announced at least 1 business day in advance.

Investors interested in these securities and willing to participate in the subscription process can contact PASHA Capital Investment Company JSC, the underwriter of the bonds.

Contact number for inquiries: 1548

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz