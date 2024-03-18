Azerbaijan indicates decrease in complaints to tax service

18 March 2024 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

During the month of February 2024, a total of 32,459 applications were submitted to the tax authorities, which is 2.1% lower compared to the corresponding period. 95.9% of the applications were complaints, while the remaining portion consisted of suggestions and requests. 13 applications were taken under control for execution, Azernews reports.

