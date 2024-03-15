Azerbaijan's outlook on COP29: Leveraging opportunities for climate action

15 March 2024 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

The first stage of a series of training programs on "Sustainable Development and Climate Change from the Media Perspective" for English-speaking journalists, who will take an active part in the coverage of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, organized jointly by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) and the Institute of Development and Diplomacy of ADA University, has taken place.

This session offered some practical experiences of reporting on these subjects, the challenges that often come up and ideas on how to resolve them. The participants of trainings looked at different media genres such as news item, interview and reportage, across both new and traditional media. They discussed how to bring the subject alive, and frame stories in terms of wider public benefits and also addressed some common myths and how to counter them with facts.

Ahmad Humbatov, the Chief Scientific Officer of the Energy and Sustainable Development Program at the ADA University Institute of Development and Diplomacy, who provided detailed information to journalists during sessions on "Azerbaijan's Energy Policy: From Oil and Gas Pipelines to Green Energy Corridors" and "Riding the Wave of Climate Change: How Azerbaijan is COPing?" also shared his insights and perspectives with Azernews on the upcoming COP29 event to be held in Baku.

Touching on the purpose of bringing COP29 to Azerbaijan, Ahmad Humbatov noted that COP 29 is generally one of the most important international events, providing an important platform for discussing climate change.

He emphasized that it is a prestigious event and a significant opportunity for Azerbaijan to showcase its active climate actions, commitment to tackling climate change, and development of green energy, despite being a significant oil and gas producer.

He highlighted the potential economic dividends, opportunities for tourism sector growth, infrastructure development, and renewable energy investments that COP29 could bring to Azerbaijan. He concluded by expressing optimism that these opportunities would help Azerbaijan further its agenda and realize its goals.

