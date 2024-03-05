Azernews.Az

Tuesday March 5 2024

Gold price reaches record levels Latest Price

5 March 2024 11:03 (UTC+04:00)
Gold price reaches record levels Latest Price

In global markets, gold neared record highs on signs that the US Central Bank (FED) is close to cutting interest rates, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more