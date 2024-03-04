Investment allocated for hotel renovation in Zangilan unveiled Tender Result

4 March 2024 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

In the Eastern Zangazur Economic Region, the results of the tender for the comprehensive repair and completion works of the hotel located in Agali village, Zangilan district, have been announced, Azernews reports.

The winner of the tender is Crystal Construction CJSC.

A contract worth AZN14,2m ($8.4m) has been signed with the winning company.

It is worth noting that Crystal Construction CJSC was established in 2018, with a charter capital of AZN 4,000. The legal representative of the company is Rasul Rasulov Mahammadali oglu. The legal address is AZ0100, Absheron district, Khirdalan city, H. Aliyev Ave. (Khirdalan), house 11 B 2.

