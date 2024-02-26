Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan's insurance market indicates growth

26 February 2024 16:15 (UTC+04:00)
Abbas Ganbay
In January this year, AZN 139.114 mln of insurance premiums were collected by 17 insurance companies in Azerbaijan, which is 3.9% more than in the same period last year, Azernews reports with reference to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

