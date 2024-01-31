SCC: Azerbaijan is working to join transit system of EU

31 January 2024 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

Azerbaijan is working to join the transit system within the framework of a partnership with the European Union (EU).

Azernews reports that Jafar Guluzadeh, head of the Customs Regulation Department of the State Customs Committee (SCC) Customs Administration General Department, said this at the CEO MeetUp Logistics & Trade event organized by Caspian Energy Club and Azerbaijan Transport Forwarding Companies Association Public Union.

According to him, within this framework, a computerized transit system is being implemented in Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan expressed its position to join this convention, our country received informal observer status in Oslo, the capital of Norway. After the legislative work is completed, the monitoring group will carry out an evaluation. Work on its sub-base is being carried out. The web transit project has also been implemented," added the head of the department.

