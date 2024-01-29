AZPROMO: Azerbaijani trade houses to start operating in Beijing

29 January 2024 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

Currently, 12 trading houses are operating in foreign countries outside of Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports that Yusif Abdullayev, the executive director of AZPROMO, said this at a press conference on the results of the previous year on January 29.

He said that in 2023, two more Azerbaijani trade houses will start operating in Beijing and Xi'an, the capital of China.

"Last year, 7 contracts worth 2.1 million dollars were signed for the export of food, beverage products, and carpets to China," said Yusif Abdullayev.

"In the last 3 years, the export of non-oil products increased by 82 percent," the executive director also added. He said that last year, non-oil products were exported to 110 countries.

"Last year, a record was recorded in the export of non-oil products from Azerbaijan. Thus, in 2023, non-oil products worth 3.348 billion dollars were exported from Azerbaijan, which is 9.8 percent more than in 2022. Among the countries that export the most products, the first place is Russia, the second place is Turkiye, and the third place is Hungary."

Azerbaijan is also expected to attend exhibitions in Japan, Korea, and Germany this year, the Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Yusif Abdullayev, said during a press conference.

“Last year, Azerbaijani companies took part in five international exhibitions,” he noted.

According to Yusif Abdullayev, the National Export Forum will be held in Azerbaijan in the autumn of this year. The event is currently being discussed and awaits approval. The forum will examine challenges connected to export growth and share experiences with international countries.



